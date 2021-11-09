Sayre:
Upcoming events at Sayre Public Library:
• This Wednesday, Nov. 10 at 10:30 a.m., we will be holding our virtual story hour on Zoom. This week’s story hour theme is “Veterans Day!” Join Ms. Shelley for fun interactive stories and activities. Take home craft packs that feature four crafts that go with this month’s story hour themes are available for pickup in the vestibule of the library. For Zoom link, email scowder@sayrepl.org.
• This Thursday, Nov. 11 at 10 a.m., we will have Basic Tech Support available. Do you have a laptop computer, tablet, e-reader or phone? Are you wondering how to access all of its many features? Bring it into the library and ask away! If you do not have your own computer or device, library computers are always available to expand your knowledge of current technology. We can help you learn how to set up and access email, send photos, search and find websites, and assist with many other technology functions and tools.
• This Thursday, Nov. 11 at 4:30 p.m., Ms. Shelley will be offering “Spanish Sessions,” featuring basic language lessons for kids via Zoom. For Zoom link, check our Facebook page or email Ms. Shelley at scowder@sayrepl.org.
• This Friday, Nov. 12 at 10 a.m., Sayre Public Library will host a virtual information session on Learning Libby. Libby is an app that can be downloaded for free from the Apple App or Google Play store, or via the Chrome, Firefox, Safari, or Edge browser, and used to access thousands of e- books and audiobooks with a valid library card, all at no cost to the user. Email acaplan@sayrepl.org for the link to this virtual information session.
• This Friday, Nov. 12 at 3:30 p.m., Sayre Public Library, in partnership with Project Grow, will host a Land Acknowledgement Ceremony to celebrate Native American Heritage month. The ceremony will be held outside the library and will serve to remember the ancestors of this region. Attendees will also learn about native plants and the history of the Indigenous people who called and continue to call this land home.
• Calling all teens!! Join Sayre Public Library’s Teen Reading Lounge for our first “Ramen Movie Night!” on Friday, Nov. 12 at 5 p.m. We’ll be watching “Down a Dark Hall,” based on the book by Lois Duncan, and enjoying some ramen and other fun snacks! Want to join in the debate about which is better, book or movie? We have copies available at the library – just ask for one at the desk!
Recognizing that Sayre Public Library exists upon the ancestral and traditional land of the Susquehannock people, the library is now featuring an exhibit, “History of Indigenous People in Bradford County,” with excerpts of written works from the library’s local history collection, along with Native American artifacts on loan from Tioga Point Museum. Located in the main area of the library, the exhibition will be on display through Nov. 11 during normal hours of operation. For more information, please contact Heather Manchester, Director, or Annie Caplan, Adult Services Librarian, at (570) 888-2256 or acaplan@sayrepl.org.
Sayre Public Library continues to add new materials to our collection. New large print titles include: “First Light in Morning Star,” by Charlotte Hubbard, “The Road Trip,” by Beth O’Leary, “The Last Thing He Told Me,” by Laura Dave, and “Enemy at the Gates,” by Kyle Mills writing as Vince Flynn.
Sayre Public Library has re-established full service hours to the public. Patrons are able to access the library building for computer use and browsing books Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m., and Saturday 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
We are located at 122 South Elmer Ave., Sayre, Pa. Like our page on Facebook to receive updated notices on events and happenings at the library. We may be reached at (570) 888-2256 with any questions.
