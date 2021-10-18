WAVERLY – TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) 646, Waverly, met every Monday in September except Labor Day. At the end of the month, the group came out to an even weight, meaning their losses were the exact same as their gains. We still see this as a win!
Our biggest loser of the month was Carol. She received a small check for her winning efforts.
Each week our two best losers take home a sunshine basket filled with quarters and food donated by the members. Our sunshine ladies for September were Cara, Lena, Beth, Tammy, and Carol, who won two times.
We encourage our members to keep a weekly food diary. Scientific research shows that keeping track of everything you eat aids greatly with weight loss. Each week we draw one chart for free dues at our next meeting. Winners for September were Sue, Rosemary and Lois. Sally won our monthly food diary drawing.
Ha Ha Can winners for the month were Carol and Sally. Members contribute a small amount to the Ha Ha can before weighing in. If their name is drawn for that week and they had a loss, they win the contents of the can. If they did not lose, the club politely says “Ha Ha” and the funds carry over for next week’s potential winner.
Each week the club has a 50/50 drawing with half going to the club and the other half going to a lucky winner. Winners in September were Dolores, Rosemary and Tressa.
At the end of each month, we draw a lucky member to win the contents of our “Big Can.” Each week, if a member loses weight, they may contribute 25 cents to the Big Can in the hopes that their name will be drawn so that they may take home the contents of the whole can. Our lucky winner was Rosie.
Our club raises funds for our semi-annual banquets with a weekly No No food. We ask for a nickel for each day that you eat that food during the week. The No No foods (or drink) for September included wine, gum and jam or jelly.
We always have one or two contests or challenges going to encourage our members. Our bingo contest continues until one member fills their card with weight losses. We also started a new contest called Ducky Dollars. Each member selected an envelope with a hidden dollar amount inside. The envelope was placed in a “duck pond.” After one gain, the member had to remove their Ducky Do-Over ticket. After a second gain, the member must remove their duck envelope from the pond and share with everyone how much money they didn’t win. The last duck owner remaining in the pond will receive their secret cash prize.
During most meetings, a brief program is presented. Our September programs included: A Fall Fling Chinese Auction; discussion about favorite places to visit and favorite inventions; and Food Diary Poker, with several winners receiving a lottery ticket for a prize.
Lois was our only member with a birthday in September.
The club was very sorry to hear of Becky’s sudden and unexpected passing. We will miss seeing her at our meetings. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family.
TOPS Club Inc. was founded more than 70 years ago with thousands of chapters throughout the U.S. and Canada. It is a nonprofit weight-loss support group that offers an individual approach to weight loss and overall wellness. TOPS 646 Waverly was formed in 1977. The group meets Monday mornings at the Waverly Methodist Church. Weigh ins are from 8:20-9:10 a.m. with a meeting immediately following weigh-in. New members are always welcome. TOPS allows anyone to come and observe a meeting for free to see if it is a good fit for you. Residents of the Valley area are encouraged to call Beth at (607) 565-2524 or Sue at (570) 888-4244 or visit www.tops.org for more information.
