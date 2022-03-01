Join us on Saturday, March 5 at 10 a.m. via Zoom for our 15th Annual Seuss-tacular Celebration! To join our event please email Ms. Shelley in advance at scowder@sayrepl.org for the link. In addition, you may stop by the library vestibule between Feb. and March 5 to pick up a free take home craft pack for your child! There will also be prize drawings, so be sure to enter your child’s name in the vestibule for a chance to win. Names will be drawn on March 5 and prize winners will be notified by phone.
Did you know that Sayre Public Library posts a new story, read by our Children’s Librarian, Ms. Shelley, to our Facebook page each Wednesday? Like and follow our Facebook page to see a new story each week!
Our “Spanish Sessions For Kids,” series featuring basic language lessons via Zoom continues on Thursdays from 4:30-5:00 pm. For Zoom link, email Ms. Shelley at scowder@sayrepl.orgT
Sayre Public Library’s Kindness Club for Kids is looking for help in lifting the winter blues! Kids are invited to stop by the library and visit the children’s room any time this month to create a positive message poster for our window display! Children may also create a bookmark to take home and give to a friend or loved one.
Sayre Public Library, along with the eight other libraries in the Bradford County Library System, is now offering checkout of T-Mobile/Franklin T9 Mobile Wi-Fi Hotspots. All those who do not otherwise have access to sufficient broadband Internet and are not receiving benefits under the federal Emergency Broadband Benefit (EBB) program are eligible to take advantage of this program. Wi-Fi Hotspots are checked out for 30 days and an agreement must be signed prior to checkout. For more information contact the library at 570-888-2256 or stop by the circulation desk.
As you gather up your decorations for the holiday season this year, remember Sayre Public Library for those new and gently used decorations that you no longer wish to hold on to. We collect new and gently used decorations for all holidays (Christmas, Halloween, 4th of July, etc.) for our Holiday Decoration Sale fundraiser, to be held Summer 2022. We accept all types of indoor and outdoor holiday decorations except for artificial Christmas trees. Donated decorations may be dropped off at the circulation desk during library hours.
Sayre Public Library continues to add new materials to our collection. New nonfiction titles include: “The griev-ing brain: the -sur-pris-ing -science of how we learn from love and loss,” by Mary-Frances O’Connor, “The way of integrity: finding the path to your true self,” by Martha Beck, and “Grow now: how we can save our health, -com-mu-ni-ties, and -plan-et-one garden at a time,” by Emily Murphy.
Sayre Public Library has re-established full service hours to the public. Patrons are able to access the library building for computer use and browsing books Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays 10 a.m to 5 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., and Saturday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Due to the high rates of COVID- 19 transmission within the county, we are requiring patrons to wear masks at all times while in the library. Vestibule pick-up and curbside delivery of library materials continue to be available for those who wish to use these services.
We are located at 122 South Elmer Avenue, Sayre, PA 18840. Like our page on Facebook to received updated notices on events and happenings at the library. We may be reached at (570)888-2256 with any questions.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.