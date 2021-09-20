Athens:
On Tuesdays from 6-8 p.m. at Spalding Memorial Library, the Threads group meets. This is a group open to all ages wishing to explore knitting, crocheting, and other crafts. Members usually come with individual projects to work on and share with the group. Advice is often given on different techniques. Those wishing to learn a new skill are welcome to come in for help.
On Thursday, Sept. 23 at 10 a.m., Ms. Jess will share recorded stories and songs on the Spalding Memorial Library Facebook Page. This week we will read stories about fall.
Join us on Friday, Sept. 24 at 11 a.m. for Storytime in the Garden. Bring a chair or blanket to spread out in the grass, and listen to some stories about fall. In the event of inclement weather, call ahead or check our Facebook Page for updates.
Grab & Go Storytime Bags are available at the library while supplies last. Each bag contains all of the crafts for the September story times. Call the library at (570) 888-7117 to reserve a bag for your child, or stop in to pick one up today!
On Sept. 25 we will hold Books and a Bonfire; join us in the garden for stories from Ms. Jess, s’mores over the fire, and pumpkin painting! Please call the library to register at (570) 888-7117!
Interested in becoming a vendor at our annual Christmas Market? Vendor registration is live until Nov. 15! Download an application from our website or pick one up at the library! Questions? Call the library today!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.