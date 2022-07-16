SAYRE — The Sayre Area School District recently released its honor rolls for the fourth quarter of the last school year.

Principal’s Honor Roll:

Grade 12:

  • Dominic R. Fabbri
  • Jade R. Fairlie
  • Robert A. Forbes
  • Paige P. Gumaer
  • Brayden M. Horton
  • Mason J. Hughey
  • Alexa F. McCutcheon
  • Mark E. Nichols
  • Kailee C. Perry
  • Dylan C. Seck
  • Alyssa M. Seddon
  • Lynden M. Shipman
  • Kyliee A. Thompson
  • Dylan R. Watkins

Grade 11:

  • Corey I. Ault
  • Elizabeth E. Boyle
  • Olivia G. Corbin
  • Cole W. Gelbutis
  • Rose L. Hartwick
  • Lucas V. Horton
  • Westley R. Kelsey
  • Michael B. King
  • Joseph Quattrini
  • Gabrielle M. Shaw
  • Deborah S. Shikanga
  • Emma G. Smith

Grade 10:

  • Devin T. Babcock
  • Samuel M. Claypool
  • William J. Crossett
  • Gabriel J. Horton
  • David Huang
  • Kendra S. Merrill
  • Linda Zhang

Grade nine:

  • Nathan W. Adams
  • Liam F. Barry
  • Emily P. Chilson
  • Jaden M. Dunbar
  • Morgan M. Felt
  • Gwendolyn M. Firestine
  • Michael J. Griffin
  • Morgan J. Hickey
  • Abbie M. McGaughey
  • Theo M. Molina
  • Jayden C. Mullen
  • Raegan M. Parrish
  • Nicholas J. Pellicano
  • Andrew J. Quattrini
  • Katherine J. Riley
  • Kaitlynn R. Rodriguez
  • Brooke R. Romig
  • Mason B. Rucker
  • Isabella R. Russo
  • Nicholas S. Schrader
  • Rose J. Shikanga
  • EmmaRae L. Smith

Grade eight:

  • Damian M. Anderson
  • Logan I. Howard
  • Kaitlyn R. Wandell
  • Madalyn R. Wibirt

Grade seven:

  • Mya R. Chamberlain
  • Mark E. Claypool
  • Shaley A. Dedrick
  • Krishan A. Kamath
  • Justin M. Koenig
  • Iris J. Kohan
  • Dominic R. Musick
  • Maryze G. Rivera
  • Carson C. Rockwell
  • Caleb J. Simons
  • Jayden J. Smith
  • Glenn R. VanBenthuysen
  • Chase R. Wheeler
  • Ella S. Yeager

