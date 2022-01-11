FREE COMMUNITY TAKEOUT MEAL will be held Tuesday, Jan. 11 from 4-5:30 p.m. at Church of the Epiphany, 304 South Elmer Ave., Sayre. Takeout only. Meal includes beef stroganoff, pickled cabbage or green beans, roll and dessert. Please pull into parish parking lot off South Elmer Avenue; please stay in your car and you will be served. All are welcome to enjoy a fresh, hot homemade meal provided by the Catholic Community of the Epiphany.
CLASSES FOR ADULTS WISHING TO LEARN ABOUT THE CATHOLIC FAITH meets Tuesday, Jan. 11 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. in Epiphany Parish Hall in the lower level of Epiphany Church, Sayre. Enter through the door at the bottom of the stairs at the southwest corner of the building. Masks are appropriate for those who have not been vaccinated. This week’s topic is “Sacraments,” presented by John Moliski. All are welcome to these no-obligation classes, held each Tuesday.
ATHENS SENIOR CITIZENS CLUB LUNCHEON MEETING/MEMORIAL SERVICE will be held Wednesday, Jan. 12 at noon, Airport Seniors Community Center Hall, Athens Township. The 2022 officers will be received and a memorial service will be held for members who passed away in 2021. Members are asked to bring a dish to pass and own table service. Coffee provided. For questions, call Ginny Malone at (570) 888-3712.
CHE-HANNA ROCK AND MINERAL CLUB PROGRAM meets Wednesday, Jan. 12 at 7 p.m., Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S. Main St., in downstairs meeting room. Club board of directors meeting at 6 p.m. Club member Anna Markevitch will bring and explain some of her fossils and Dave Millis is bringing free fossils from a club dig. Club members will be on hand to identify fossils for the public. Face masks should be worn and social distancing is encouraged. For more information, check out the club’s website, chehannarocks.com, or the club’s Facebook page.
