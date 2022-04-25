ATHENS — Spalding Memorial Library recently announced news for the week of April 25.
On Tuesdays from 6 to 8 p.m., the Threads group meets. This is a group open to all ages wishing to explore knitting, crocheting, and other crafts. Members usually come with individual projects to work on and share with the group. Advice is often given on different techniques. Those wishing to learn a new skill are welcome to come in for help.
Whether you are 10 or 110 join us on Wednesday, April 27 for Gaming Club. Bring a deck of cards or a board game that you enjoy and share it with the group! We look forward to seeing you from 5 to 7 p.m.
On Thursday, April 28 at 10 a.m., Ms. Jess will livestream stories and songs on the Spalding Memorial Library Facebook Page. This week, we will read stories about dogs.
Join us for stories, songs, and a craft on Friday, April 29 at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. Our theme this week will be dogs.
Calling all Young Entrepreneurs! We are inviting you to enter the Piranha Pond on June 18. Bring your business or product idea or even one that you are currently running right now and hear what our “Piranhas” have to say! First, second, and third place will receive a cash prize. Call the library for an application today, deadline for entry is May 1.
The Spalding Memorial Library and eight other libraries of Bradford County have T-Mobile / Franklin T9 Mobile Hotspots available through Emergency Connectivity Grant funding until June 30, 2022. To be eligible you must certify that you do not otherwise have access to sufficient broadband Internet and that if you are borrowing a Wi-Fi hotspot, you certify that you are not receiving benefits under the federal Emergency Broadband Benefit (EBB) program. Please contact the Library if you have any questions.
