Please note that Sayre Public Library will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 25 and Friday, Nov. 26 for the Thanksgiving holiday. The library will reopen for regular hours on Saturday, Nov. 27.
Save the date for a virtual visit with Santa! Sayre Public Library will be hosting a Zoom visit with Santa at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11. Participating children will be able to pick up a gift bag from Santa at the library prior to the event.
Upcoming events at Sayre Library:
This Wednesday, Nov. 24 at 10:30 a.m., we will be holding our virtual story hour on Zoom. This week’s story hour theme is “Being Thankful!” Join Ms. Shelley for fun interactive stories and activities. Take home craft packs that feature four crafts that go with this month’s story hour themes are available for pickup in the vestibule of the library. For the Zoom link, email scowder@sayrepl.org.
Sayre Public Library continues to add new materials to our collection. New large print fiction titles include: “The Twelve Jays of Christmas,” by Donna Andrews; “Down the Hatch” by M.C. Beaton; and “Smoke” by Joe Ide.
Sayre Public Library has re-established full service hours to the public. Patrons are able to access the library building for computer use and browsing books Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m., and Saturday 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
We are located at 122 South Elmer Ave., Sayre. Like our page on Facebook to receive updated notices on events and happenings at the library. We may be reached at (570) 888-2256 with any questions.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.