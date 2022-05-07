Waverly resident Maggie Barnes thought she was doing a good thing, but a little research into the impact of cashews on squirrels sent her running out the door to save a small, furry life.
The Pennsylvania Press Association has once again awarded Barnes first place in column writing in the 2022 Keystone Press Awards. Barnes is a columnist for Mountain Home Magazine, a lifestyle publication based in Wellsboro, Pennsylvania. The magazine has garnered more than 100 state, national and international awards for its content. This year, the publication picked up 9 Keystone awards in several categories.
Barnes was honored for three of her columns which celebrate the silliness in everyday life; a remembrance of her mother-in-law’s stubbornness about Thanksgiving dinner, the frustrating habit of her spouse to only call her when she’s done something stupid, and the above mentioned accidental attempt on the life of a squirrel.
In addition to the first place finish, Barnes earned a second place award in the Business Category with a profile of Grovedale Winery in Wyalusing, Pa. This honor brings to five the number of Keystone Press awards she has won. Barnes will be in Harrisburg in the fall to attend the award ceremony.
Maggie Barnes’ first book, The Glory Hill Diaries, is available on Amazon.
