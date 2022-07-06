These are some of the many new items added to the Bradford County Library collection in June.
Fiction:
Overboard by Sara Paretsky
Take Your Breath Away by Linwood Barclay
The Lioness by Chris Bohjalian
The Summer Place by Jennifer Weiner
Nightwork by Nora Roberts
The Book Woman’s Daughter by Kim Michele Richardson
Countdown to Midnight by Dale Brown
Sweet Sweet Revenge LTD by Jonas Jonasson
Two Nights in Lisbon by Chris Pavone
Cover Story by Susan Rigetti
The Harbor by Katherine Engberg
Horse by Geraldine Brooks
The Date from Hell by Gwenda Bond
The Omega Factor by Steve Berry
The Friendship Pact by Jill Shalvis.
Non Fiction:
River of the Gods by Candice Millard
Hometown Victory by Keanon Lowe
Bittersweet: How Sorrow and Longing Make Us Whole by Susan Cain
Happy-Go-Lucky by David Sedaris
Large Type:
The Last Grand Duchess by Bryn Turnbull
The Wolf by J.R. Ward
What Matters Most by Courtney Walsh
Mulberry Hollow by Denise Hunter
Summer Love by Nancy Thayer
Christian Fiction:
The View from Coral Cove by Amy Clipston
The Sommerfield Trilogy by Kim Sawyer Vogel
All That Fills Us by Autumn Lytle
DVDs:
Cyrano with Peter Dinklage, Haley Bennett, and Ben Mendelsohn
The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent with Nicolas Cage & Pedro Pascal
The Bad Guys (animated) with Sam Rockwell, Awkwafina, and Craig Robinson
Everything Everywhere All At Once with Michelle Yeoh and Jamie Lee Curtis.
These items and many others have been added to the Library’s collection. If we don’t have the item you want, our interlibrary loan service will try to obtain it from another library. For more information, please call the Library at 570-297-2436 or check the website at www.bradfordcountylibrary.org.
