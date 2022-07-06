These are some of the many new items added to the Bradford County Library collection in June.

Fiction:

  • Overboard by Sara Paretsky
  • Take Your Breath Away by Linwood Barclay
  • The Lioness by Chris Bohjalian
  • The Summer Place by Jennifer Weiner
  • Nightwork by Nora Roberts
  • The Book Woman’s Daughter by Kim Michele Richardson
  • Countdown to Midnight by Dale Brown
  • Sweet Sweet Revenge LTD by Jonas Jonasson
  • Two Nights in Lisbon by Chris Pavone
  • Cover Story by Susan Rigetti
  • The Harbor by Katherine Engberg
  • Horse by Geraldine Brooks
  • The Date from Hell by Gwenda Bond
  • The Omega Factor by Steve Berry
  • The Friendship Pact by Jill Shalvis.

Non Fiction:

  • River of the Gods by Candice Millard
  • Hometown Victory by Keanon Lowe
  • Bittersweet: How Sorrow and Longing Make Us Whole by Susan Cain
  • Happy-Go-Lucky by David Sedaris

Large Type:

  • The Last Grand Duchess by Bryn Turnbull
  • The Wolf by J.R. Ward
  • What Matters Most by Courtney Walsh
  • Mulberry Hollow by Denise Hunter
  • Summer Love by Nancy Thayer

Christian Fiction:

  • The View from Coral Cove by Amy Clipston
  • The Sommerfield Trilogy by Kim Sawyer Vogel
  • All That Fills Us by Autumn Lytle

DVDs:

  • Cyrano with Peter Dinklage, Haley Bennett, and Ben Mendelsohn
  • The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent with Nicolas Cage & Pedro Pascal
  • The Bad Guys (animated) with Sam Rockwell, Awkwafina, and Craig Robinson
  • Everything Everywhere All At Once with Michelle Yeoh and Jamie Lee Curtis.

These items and many others have been added to the Library’s collection. If we don’t have the item you want, our interlibrary loan service will try to obtain it from another library. For more information, please call the Library at 570-297-2436 or check the website at www.bradfordcountylibrary.org.

