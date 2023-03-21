Sayre Historical Society holds annual meeting

SAYRE — The Sayre Historical Society held its annual meeting on Saturday March 18, at the Sayre Elks Club.
Society President Mary Lou Palmer called the meeting to order and gave an overview of the progress of the society over the past year. She further reported that there were 630 signed in visitors at the museum in 2022 from 18 states and two foreign countries. Palmer then presented a power point program on the events at the museum throughout the year.
Society Treasurer Steve Bowen gave an overview of the finances of the society for 2022. He reported that we had grants from Bradford County United Way and the Bradford County Tourism Promotion Agency. Bowen reported that all in all it was a good year. We were able to upgrade our alarm system and have our electrical entrances at the museum upgraded.
President Palmer then introduced the board of trustees of the society: Aaron Dickson, Vice President, Steve Bowen, Treasurer, Henry Farley, Secretary, Jesse Buck, Thomas Collins, Scott Chaffee, Meade Murtland, and Joe Quatrini.
The society has two raffle items this year and tickets will be available at all events with the drawing taking place at Model Train Day in November. The items are a framed Railroad Print donated by Tom Place of Athens to be used as a fund raiser and an Antique Quilt donated by the Murtland Family. Mary Lou Palmer who owns Friendship Star Quilt Shop said the Murtland quilt is a beauty.
A buffet sandwich lunch prepared by the Sayre Elks was served with chips donated by Carl Etshman Co., and Cookies from Celebrations in Sayre. The centerpieces on the tables were donated by Plants and Things Florist in Sayre.
The program followed lunch. Henry Farley introduced the dignitaries from Sayre’s Past. Each one of them telling their story of how they were connected to Sayre and some of their accomplishments in life. Th program was led by Asa Packer, portrayed by Ron Cole. Asa gave an overview of his life. Packer was followed by Robert Sayre, portrayed by Jim Nobels, who told the audience he had not been in Sayre in over 120 years. He gave an interesting story of how Sayre was named. Next was Mary Packer Cummings, portrayed by Cindy Holdridge, the only remaining child of Asa and Sarah Packer in 1885 she became heir to the family fortune. Mary told of her life her marriage and her gifts to Sayre over the years. Mary was followed by Dr. Donald Guthrie, portrayed by Aaron Dickson, Dr. Guthrie gave a great talk on how he got to Sayre and his life here. Dr. Guthrie was followed by Ruth Fish, portrayed by Patti Meredith, Ruth told the audience about the Red Cross Canteens in Sayre during both World Wars. A PowerPoint presentation of photographs accompanied each presenters talk.
The last slide in the presentation thanked all who attended and announced that the Sayre Historical Society Museum will open for the 2023 season on Saturday May 13, 2023.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.