Sayre Historical Society holds annual meeting

Dignitaries that attended the Sayre Historical Society Annual Meeting seated is Robert Sayre (Jim Nobles), standing from left Ruth Fish (Patti Meredith), Asa Packer (Ron Cole), Dr. Donald Guthrie (Aaron Dickson) and Mary Packer Cummings (Cindy Holdridge).

 Photo provided

