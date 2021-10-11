MANCHESTER, N.H. – It is with great pleasure that Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) congratulates the following students on being named to the summer 2021 president’s list.

Full-time students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above are named to the president’s list.

Local students on the list are: Kai Harris of Nichols; John Lockard of Sayre; and Hollie Taylor of Sayre.

