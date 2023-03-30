Thursday, March 30:
”FEED MY SHEEP” FOOD PANTRY: Will be open AGAIN this month from 9 to 11 a.m. and 4 to 5:30 p.m. at Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S Main St, Athens. A small supply of basic groceries are available for residents of Athens or Sayre school districts. I.D. is required for all clients. Distribution is from the front of our large parking lot.
FREE FELLOWSHIP MEAL: 4 to 6 p.m., Church of the Redeemer, 201 S. Wilbur Avenue in Sayre. The feast for the evening will be roast pork, dressing, vegetable, and dessert. The desert is being provided by members and friends of Sayre Rotary, who will also be assisting with serving the meals. This will be an in-person meal, so people are welcomed to come to the church basement and be served this delicious meal. Take out is also available.
Friday, March 31 and Saturday, April 1:
DISNEY’S THE LITTLE MERMAID: 7 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday at the Sayre High School. A play presented by the Sayre Drama Department. Tickets can be purchased at the door or online at eventbrite.com.
Saturday, April 1:
SAYRE ELKS EASTER EGG HUNT: Will be held on Saturday, April 1 at 10 a.m. at Howard Elmer Park in Sayre. This event is for children up to 12 years old. OPEN TO PUBLIC.
WAVERLY RECREATION EASTER EGG HUNTS: 10 a.m. Chemung Fire Department. Hunts for ages 0 to 3, 4 to 6, 7 to 9 and 10 to 12. — 9 a.m. at the Lockwood Fire Department for ages 0 to 13 — 10 a.m. at East Waverly Park. Hunts for ages 0 to 4 (lower softball field), 5 to 7 (upper softball field), and 8 to 11 (baseball field).
PANCAKE SUPPER: 4 to 8 p.m., Halsey Valley Fire Department. All you can eat. Includes pancakes, sausage, eggs, homemade donuts, coffee, tea, hot chocolate, milk. Donations accepted.
Monday, April 3:
FREE DINNER: 4 to 5 p.m., Salvation Army Church, 351 Fulton St. in South Waverly. Takeout dinner. Menu includes beef and gravy, mashed potatoes, corn, roll with butter, fruit and dessert. If a meal is requested for someone not present we ask that you wait until after 4:30 p.m. for it. In the case of snow, the meal will be canceled. Please check the Salvation Army Facebook page.
Tuesday, April 4:
SUSQUEHANNA VALLEY AUDUBON SOCIETY: Will hold their meeting at the Airport Senior Community Clubhouse, 78 Piper Street, Sayre. The meeting starts with a dish to pass meal at 6:00 p.m. Please bring your own table service. Coffee and dessert will be provided by hosts for the meeting, Pat Ronsvalle, Jim Covey, Scott Chaffee. After a brief business meeting and bird sighting report, the program starts at 7:30 p.m. Speaker for the evening will be Rick Marsi. Marsi is a well-known writer, photographer, and naturalist. He will present his program, “Changing Faces of Nature.” Public is welcome to attend this free program. For more information, Inga Wells 607-425-7426 or Susquehanna Valley Audubon Society
Thursday, April 6:
MAUNDY THURSDAY SERVICE: Will be held at the Sayre Christian Church, 427 S. Keystone Avenue, Sayre PA at 7:00 p.m. The central focus of a Maundy Thursday service is upon the Lord’s Table. The distinguishing feature of the service is the symbolic extinguishing of the lit candles, signifying the approach of Jesus’ death. Call 570-888-2683 for more information.
MAUNDAY SERVICE: 7 p.m. at the Valley United Presbyterian Church in the Fellowship Hall. All are welcome.
FREE MEAL: 4:30 p.m., Waverly United Methodist Church. Takeout only. Menu includes shepherd’s pie with meat and vegetables, fruit cocktail, and apple crisp.
Saturday, April 8:
ANNUAL MEETING: Of the Orange Hill Cemetery Association will be held at the cemetery at Ridge Road in Athens Township. There will be a clean-up bee starting at 11 a.m. with the meeting to follow. Rain date on May 6. All interested are encouraged to attend.
ROAST BEEF AND HAM DINNER: 4:30 p.m. Hosted by the South Creek Lions Club. The menu includes “Real” Mashed Potatoes, Vegetables, Cole Slaw, Baked Beans, Home Baked Bread and dessert. $17 per person. The Take Out Room will be open. South Creek Lions Hall is located on Route 14 in Gillett, Pa.
Tuesday, April 11:
MS SELF HELP GROUP: Meeting for multiple sclerosis self help group at 6 p.m. at Canoe Camp Church in Mansfield, Pa. Open to anybody, bring a family member or friend. For questions call Lena Frost at 570-659-5097.
Friday, April 14, and Saturday, April 15:
HONEYMOON AT GRAVESIDE MANOR: 7 p.m. both days, in the Waverly High School Auditorium. A play presented by the Waverly Drama Club. $5 for adults, $3 for students and seniors.
