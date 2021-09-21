OWEGO – The Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program is quickly approaching the end of its season. The last day to pick up coupons is Thursday, Sept. 30.

A limited number of coupon booklets are available at Tioga Opportunities, Inc.’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego, on Monday through Friday from 9-11 a.m. and from 1-4 p.m. Booklets will be available on a first come, first served basis.

This program puts coupons that can be used at area farmers’ markets into the hands of low-income older adults, helping them to maintain or improve their nutritional health. If you are 60 years of age or older and have a monthly income of $1,986 or less for a one-person household (or $2,686 or less for a two-person household), you qualify for a booklet of coupons worth $20. Each eligible individual in a household is able to receive a booklet of coupons. For more information, please call (607) 687-4120, ext. 315, or visit www.tiogaopp.org.

If you are a farmer or farmers’ market and would like more information about becoming authorized to accept Farmers’ Market coupons, please contact the Department of Agriculture & Markets at 1 (800) 554-4501.

