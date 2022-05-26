POTSDAM — Emily Birney of Waverly, N.Y., recently graduated magna cum laude from SUNY Potsdam with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Graphic Design and New Media.

The State University of New York at Potsdam honored Emily and the other candidates for graduation at Commencement on Saturday, May 21.

During Commencement, SUNY Potsdam honors students who have either earned their degree or are eligible to graduate during that calendar year

