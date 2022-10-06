Thursday, Oct. 6:
TRASH TO TREASURE SALE: At the Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S. Main St. Athens PA. From 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
FREE MEAL: 4:30 p.m. until gone, Waverly United Methodist Church. Take out only. Menu includes baked spaghetti, vegetable, fruit and dessert.
Friday, Oct. 7:
TRASH TO TREASURE SALE: At the Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S. Main St. Athens PA. From 9 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 8:
CHICKEN AND BISCUIT DINNER AND SILENT AUCTION: 1 to 3 p.m., Barton Community Club. Chicken, mashed potato, vegetable, cabbage salad and dessert. Auction drawing at 3 p.m., need not be present to win. Takeout available.
PUBLIC DINNER: The South Creek Lions Club will be holding a public dinner. Ham & Roast Beef are on the menu plus “real” mashed potatoes, vegetable, gravy, homemade bread, and our always delicious baked beans. Donation is $15 and includes homemade pie for dessert. Take Out’s Available beginning at 4 p.m. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. for sit down meal. The South Creek Lions Club is located on Route 14 in Gillett, P.a.
FAMILY MOVIE NIGHT: 6:30 p.m., Waverly First Baptist Church. The movie will be “Family Camp,” a comedy for the whole family. Door prizes will be given away, but you must be present to win. Free popcorn. Come on out for a free family night of entertainment.
Sunday, Oct. 9:
BLESSING OF THE PETS: 2 p.m., Muldoon Park in Waverly. Hosted by the Valley United Presbyterian Church. The free event will include a short prayer service followed by individual blessings for the animals. No registration required. All friendly, well-behaved pets are welcome. Pets must be in a crate or on a leash at all times during the event. Attendees can also bring a photo if their pet does not travel well. For more information, call Valley United Presbyterian Church at 607-565-5683 or visit our Facebook page.
SEVENTH ANNUAL WALK OF REMEMBRANCE: 4 p.m., Patterson Auditorium at Guthrie in Sayre. Join the staff of Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital’s First Impressions Birthing Center to honor and remember children we have lost this year. The ceremony is held in loving memory of those lost through miscarriage, stillbirth, or the loss of a child. It will include a candle lighting ceremony, a walk and a rose ceremony. No registration is required. Attendees are invited to bring memorabilia for the table of remembrance. To share photos of your baby for a video that will be produced, please email aprile.williams@guthrie.org.
Tuesday, Oct. 11:
FREE COMMUNITY MEAL: 4 to 5:30 p.m., hosted by the Catholic Community of the Epiphany. All are welcome to enjoy a fresh, hot, homemade meal. Includes ham, cheesy potatoes, green beans, roll and dessert. Takeout only. Please come to the South Elmer Avenue parking lot entrance to pick up your meal. Please stay in your car and you will be served.
Wednesday, Oct. 12:
ATHENS SENIOR CITIZENS MEETING: Our Halloween meeting will be held at the Airport Community Center Hall at noon. Please bring a dish to pass and table service. Coffee is provided. Wear a mask if you dare. New members welcome. Any questions call Ginny Malone 570-888-3712
CHE-HANNA ROCK AND MINERAL CLUB: Meeting is 7 p.m. at the Athens United Methodist Church basement on 118 S. Main St in Athens, PA. The program will be our annual mineral and lapidary auction. You might be bidding on a great specimen, a piece of jewelry, a geology tool, or book or who knows what else. Open to public, bring a friend.
