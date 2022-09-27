Please note that Sayre Public Library’s weekly Story Times now take place at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesdays. Families are invited to come early or stay after to play and socialize. Keep up to date by following our Facebook page for Story Time themes!
On September 27 at 6 p.m. Sayre Public Library will host a witchy night of crafting as we make DIY Hocus Pocus Spellbooks! This craft night is geared towards adults and crafters 12 and up. It consists of hot glue, decoupage, and painting. Spots are currently fully booked but those interested can email Basil at bbacorn@sayrepl.orgor call the library at (570)888-2256 to be added to a wait list or considered for future sessions.
Sayre Public Library’s Many Voices Book Club will have another meeting on September 27 7 p.m. at the Sayre Theater. This is a book discussion group for adults focusing on the wealth of titles for children and young adults that are written by and about people from marginalized populations, including, but not limited to, Black, Indigenous, and other People of Color, as we ll as authors/characters who are in the LGBTQ community, those who are differently abled, and those who have experienced or continue to experience poverty. Participants in this group will be able to choose and keep books provided by the library and funded through the ALA American Rescue Fund Humanities grant. Participants will have a chance to share with others synopses of their chosen books and perspectives on how these books could contribute toward a greater picture of acceptance and inclusion in our community. Visit our website to register or call (570)888-2256 for more information.
Sayre Public Library also offers One-on-one Tech Time weekly on Fridays at 10 a.m. Bring your laptop, tablet, or smartphone and your questions and we will try to help you out!
We now have a second option for borrowing e-books and audiobooks – Hoopla! Hoopla also includes magazines, comics, movies, and so much more. To get started, just download the Hoopla app, and follow the on screen instructions. Create a new account by entering an email and self — chosen password. Then choose “Sayre Public Library” and enter your library card number and phone number that you have on file with us for the Library PIN. If you don’t have a Sayre Public Library card yet, we can assist you with that — just give us a call or stop in!
Sayre Public Library continues to add new materials to our collection. New fiction includes “A Song of Comfortable Chairs,” by Alexander McCall Smith, “Lucy by the Sea,” by Elizabeth Strout, and “The Boys,” by Katie Hafner.
Sayre Public Library has re-established full service hours to the public. Patrons are able to access the library building for computer use and browsing books Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., and Saturday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Masks are available to all who enter and we encourage their use to prevent the transmission of COVID. Vestibule pick-up and curbside delivery of library materials continue to be available for those who wish to use these services. We are located at 122 South Elmer Avenue, Sayre, PA 18840. Like our page on Facebook to receive updated notices on events and happenings at the library. We may be reached at (570)888-2256 with any questions.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.