FREE FRESH PRODUCE POP-UP PANTRY will be held Wednesday, Sept. 22 from noon-2 p.m., Rise and Shine Community Center, 411 S. Main St., Athens. No restrictions, multiple family pick up allowed.
FREE TAKEOUT COMMUNITY FELLOWSHIP DINNER will be held Thursday, Sept. 23 from 4:30-6 p.m. at Valley United Presbyterian Church, 459 Park Ave., Waverly. Meal includes chicken patty sandwiches, fruit cups or applesauce, brownies or cookies. Takeout only. Meals will be distributed according to the number of people in the car. Seconds will be available starting at 5:15 p.m., depending on available supply. All are welcome.
