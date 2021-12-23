WAVERLY – A merged church since 2014, Valley United Presbyterian Church used to be three – Athens Presbyterian, Sayre Presbyterian, and Waverly Presbyterian – and when they merged, they quickly began searching for a new Christmas tradition as a way to share the good news of Christ’s birth with the community.
In 2020, the Rev. Sharan Knoell, pastor of Valley United, had a vision. The newly-constructed Fellowship Hall on Park Avenue in Waverly had big, beautiful, floor-to-ceiling windows, and she thought they would be perfect for a COVID-safe, drive-thru Christmas pageant. Together with church members Larry Green, Sally Hickey, and Stu Zeafla, the dream became a reality, and the advent of the initial Drive-Thru First Christmas was born.
This past weekend, Valley United Presbyterian Church continued the tradition of the Drive-Thru First Christmas. Almost 80 community members attended the event, over double the amount of people from that first year.
Attendees pulled into the driveway on Pennsylvania Avenue and were met by “Census Taker” Dale Barber who gave instructions and handed them the Scripture readings. As they drove around the building and peered into the four animated windows with live actors, they read the Scripture and experienced the very first Christmas from the safety of their own vehicles.
Valley United Presbyterian Church was founded in January 2014 as a merge of the three historic community Penn-York Valley Presbyterian churches that had been in existence since the 1800s. Valley United combines historic architecture from the original churches with modern touches and a growing, open-minded congregation. This church is home to those who continue to search for and grow in God’s love and demonstrate respect and appreciation for others and our differences. For more information, visit our website at valleypresby.org.
