Sayre School District donates $500 to Walk for our Buddies

Colleen Hanafin, Sayre Area School District (SASD), teacher and mother of Kelly Patrick, helped spearhead a fundraiser at the SASD to celebrate World Down Syndrome Day on March 21, 2022.
Colleen organized the ‘dress down’ day at the school and staff members donated to the event. Special Education teacher Jessy Schwenk along with her student Sasha presented the check to Melinda Godshall, the Walk for our Buddies (WFOB) Grants Coordinator.
Melinda commented that this particular donation was special to her due to the timing, “The same week that we deposited the check from the SASD fundraiser, we also wrote a check and sent it out to a family who needed help with their out of pocket expenses related to their son’s hospitalization. It was perfect timing.”
The WFOB also was able to award a grant in June to Jill and Jaxlee from Franklindale area. Jill requested assistance from the Walk for Our Buddies to install carpeting in Jaxlee’s playroom.
Jill stated, “We had all hardwood floors and since Jaxlee might need a little more padding as she’s getting creeping and walking figured out we asked the WFOB for help.”
When G&H Floors came to measure the room and do an estimate for the WFOB Grant application the total came up to exactly $498 — just under the $500 Grant Award cap established by the group.
Melinda stated, “We were very happy to be able to provide the funds to give Jaxlee a safe surface to explore and figure out her motor skills in, that is what the WFOB Family grant is all about, helping families do a little extra for their child with Down Syndrome. It’s all about providing funds to give their children opportunities to grow, explore and develop, without the added expense related to these needs.”
The Walk for Our Buddies is now gearing up for their sixth Annual Walk for Our Buddies held in conjunction with the Sheshequin Path Half Marathon at Hornbrook Park, Oct. 1, 2022. Event registration starts at 9 a.m. and the Walk itself will step off at 10 a.m. Information regarding the 2022 WFOB and the WFOB Family Grant program can be found on their Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/WalkforOurBuddies.
