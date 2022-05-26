GROVE CITY, Pa. — The following students were named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2022 semester at Grove City College.

Students eligible for the Dean’s List have a GPA of 3.40 to 3.59; for the Dean’s List with Distinction a GPA of 3.60 to 3.84 and for the Dean’s List with High Distinction a GPA of 3.85 to 4.0.

-Sara Cole of Ulster (18850)

-Keith Dabroski of Sayre (18840)

Both students are set to graduate from Grove City College this month.

