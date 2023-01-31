TOWANDA — Bradford County has been awarded $24,770 under Phase 40 of the Emergency Food and Shelter Program (EFSP).
These funds will be available to supplement food and shelter programs in the county. The selection was made by a National Board that is chaired by the Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency and consists of representatives from the American Red Cross, Catholic Charities, National Council on the Church of Christ, the Salvation Army, United Jewish Communities and the United Way Worldwide.
The local board is charged to distribute funds appropriated by Congress to help expand the capacity for food and shelter programs in high need areas. The local board in Bradford County will be responsible for recommending agencies to receive these funds.
Under the terms of the grant from the national board, local agencies chosen to receive funds must:
Be private voluntary nonprofits or units of government
Have an accounting system
Practice nondiscrimination
Have demonstrated the capacity to deliver local emergency food and shelter programs
Agencies must have a volunteer board.
Qualified agencies are encouraged to apply. Qualified agencies interested in a portion of these funds are encouraged to contact Joan Smith-Reese at jsmithreese@unitedwaybradfordcounty.org by Feb. 16 for instructions on how to apply and when the Potential Local Recipient Organizations will meet.
