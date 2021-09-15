WEST BURLINGTON – These are some of the many new items added to the Bradford County Library collection in August:
Fiction: “Wayward” by Dana Spiotta; “The Husbands” by Chandler Baker; “Cul-de-sac” by Joy Fielding; “Viral” by Robin Cook; “Billy Summers” by Stephen King; “The Madness of Crowds” by Louise Penny; “The Prodigal Daughter” by Mettie Ivie Harrison; “The Killing Hills” by Chris Offutt; “The Quiet Boy” by Ben Winters; “Razorblade Tears” by S.A. Crosby; “Ridgeline” by Michael Punke; and “Mrs. March” by Virginia Feito.
Non Fiction: “The Sandbox Revolution: Raising Kids in a Just World” by Lydia Wyler-Kellerman; “Parenting for Social Justice” by Angela Berkfield; and “Killing the Mob” by Bill O’Reilly.
Christian fiction: “The One You’re With” by Lauren K. Denton; “A Lady in Attendance” by Rachel Fordham; “Come Back to Me” by Jody Hedlund; “Beyond the Tides” by Liz Johnson; “Sustaining Faith” by Janette Oke; “The Weight of Memory” by Shawn Smucker; and “To Write a Wrong” by Jen Turano.
Large Type: “Power Play” by Rachel Dylan; “The Titanic Sisters” by Patricia Falvey; “Along a Storied Trail” by Ann H. Gabhart; and “No Journey Too Far” by Carrie Turansky.
DVDs: “A Quiet Place II” with Emily Blunt, Cillian Murphy, and Djimon Hounsou; and “Luca” (animated) with Jacob Tremblay, Jim Gaffigan, and Maya Rudolph.
These items and many others have been added to the library’s collection. If we don’t have the item you want, our interlibrary loan service will try to obtain it from another library. For more information, please call the library at (570) 297-2436 or check the website at www.bradfordcountylibrary.org. Like us on Facebook!
