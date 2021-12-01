SAYRE – The holidays can be a tough time for those who have lost loved ones. Guthrie Hospice is hosting a bereavement support session to offer support and guidance.

This session will take place on Dec. 8 from 3-4:30 p.m. at Guthrie Hospice, located at 421 Tomahawk Road in Towanda.

Bereavement services are offered free of charge. All CDC guidelines will be followed. Registration is required. To register, please call Guthrie Hospice at (570) 265-8615.

