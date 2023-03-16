Thursday, March 16:
FREE COMMUNITY MEAL: 4:30 p.m. as available, at the St. James Catholic Church in Waverly. In honor of St. Patrick’s Day the take out meal will be ham, mashed potatoes, sauteed cabbage and dessert. Serving will be from the elevator area in the parking lot next to the church.
WORLD OF CHOCOLATE: 6 p.m. at the Bradford County Library. Presented by Dr. Bob Hansen. This program is free and open to the public. Please contact the Bradford County Library at 570-297-2436 for more information.
Saturday, March 18:
THIRD ANNUAL JANA AND ROB REYNOLDS BOWLING TOURNAMENT: 1 p.m., Valley Bowling Center in Waverly. It will be a no-TAP tournament. Two person teams at the cost of $50 per team. There will be a basket raffle, bake sale, toy donations for boys and girls, and all proceeds going to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. Any questions, please call 570-888-6832.
Monday, March 20:
TWIN TIERS ANTIQUE TRACTORS AND MACHINERY ASSOCIATION: Will host its meeting at 6:30 p.m. at the Stoll Building in Wysox.
Tuesday, March 21:
COMMUNITY BLOOD DRIVE: 12:30 to 5 p.m., St. John Lutheran Church south wing, 207 S. Hopkins St., Sayre. Call 1-800-RED-CROSS or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter “St. John Sayre” to schedule an appointment. All presenting donors will receive an American Red Cross St. Patrick’s Day themed T-shirt while supplies last.
Thursday, March 23:
FREE COMMUNITY MEAL: 4:30 to 6 p.m., Valley United Presbyterian Church, 459 Park Ave., Waverly NY. Meal includes Sloppy Joes, baked beans, coleslaw, fruit and cookies. This will be eat in or take-out. Meals will be distributed according to the number of people in the car. All are welcome.
Saturday, March 25 and Sunday, March 26:
53RD ANNUAL CHE-HANNA ROCK AND MINERAL CLUB SHOW: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. The event will be held at the Wysox Vol. Fire Co. Social Hall, 111 Lake Rd., Wysox, PA. The show will feature exhibits, geode cutting, kids activities , fluorescent show and vendors selling minerals, fossils, jewelry and lapidary material. Admission is $3 for adults, $1 for students, kids under 8 are free. For more information contact 570-928-9238 or visit http://www.chehannarocks.com.
Saturday, April 1:
SAYRE ELKS EASTER EGG HUNT: Will be held on Saturday, April 1 at 10 a.m. at Howard Elmer Park in Sayre. This event is for children up to 12 years old. OPEN TO PUBLIC.
PANCAKE SUPPER: 4 to 8 p.m., Halsey Valley Fire Department. All you can eat. Includes pancakes, sausage, eggs, homemade donuts, coffee, tea, hot chocolate, milk. Donations accepted.
Tuesday, April 11:
MS SELF HELP GROUP: Meeting for multiple sclerosis self help group at 6 p.m. at Canoe Camp Church in Mansfield, Pa. Open to anybody, bring a family member or friend. For questions call Lena Frost at 570-659-5097.
Saturday, April 29:
SHESHEQUIN TWP SPRING CLEAN-UP DAYS: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the township building on North Middle Road. Tires up to 17” — $6 each; 17”-22” — $10 each and anything with a rim is an additional $8 per tire. NOTICE TIRE PRICES HAVE GONE UP. No large tractor tires or any large tires over 22.5” will be accepted. Not accepting the following: Appliances with Freon, Electronics, brush, or Household Trash.
