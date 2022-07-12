SAYRE — This Tuesday, July 12 at 10 a.m., Sayre Public Library will be holding another Summer Learning session, Ocean Nutrition and Our Friends in the Kelp Forest.
Join us for two mini presentations: One will be on ocean nutrition with Haley Bock, RD, and the other will be an interactive lesson on ocean life with ecologist, Hayden Bock. Snacks will be provided!
Join us on Tuesday, July 12 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. for our first event for French Heritage week, French Cuisine Tasting! Stop by and get a taste of French culture with cheese, bread, and macaron samples! First come, first serve, while supplies last.
Summer Story Times continue to take place in Howard Elmer Park on Wednesdays at 10 a.m. – this week’s theme is Let’s Learn About France. Join us as we introduce French culture to your children through books, music, and a croissant snack! No reservations are needed!
Bring a blanket or lawn chair, while we read stories and enjoy outdoor games and activities that kids will love! In the event of inclement weather, we will post alternative plans on Facebook and likely move the Story Time indoors.
Sayre Public Library kicks off a new series of virtual author/speaker events this month. These events can be accessed via our website under the Events tab – Speaker Series.
You do not need to be a Sayre Public Library Cardholder to register! Our second featured author will be David Allen, author of Getting Things Done: The Art of Stress Free Productivity. The livestream will be available for viewing on Thursday July 14 at 12 p.m., with a recording available following the event for those unable to watch live.
Sayre Public Library will also be offering a weekly one-on-one tech time on Fridays at 10 a.m. Bring your laptop, tablet, or smartphone and your questions and we will try to help you out!
Save the date for Sayre Public Library’s annual Holiday Decoration Sale Friday, July 29 through Saturday, August 7. This sale features a wide variety of new and gently used decor for all holidays, including tabletop items, flags, wreaths, wall hangings, lights, gift wrap and bags, dishes, and figurines, all for bargain prices!
Sayre Public Library has re-established full service hours to the public. Patrons are able to access the library building for computer use and browsing books Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m, and Saturday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Masks are available to all who enter and we encourage their use to prevent the transmission of COVID. Vestibule pickup and curbside delivery of library materials continue to be available for those who wish to use these services.
We are located at 122 South Elmer Avenue, Sayre, PA 18840.
Like our page on Facebook to received updated notices on events and happenings at the library. We may be reached at (570)888-2256 with any questions.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.