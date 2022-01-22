KEUKA PARK, N.Y. — Christina Bard, daughter of Timothy and Allison Bard, has been named to the Dean’s List at Keuka College in Keuka Park, N.Y.

Bard is a sophomore studying occupational therapy.

A Keuka College student must earn at least a 3.50 grade point average for a minimum of 12 semester credit hours to be eligible for the dean’s list.

Located in the Finger Lakes region near Penn Yan, Keuka college is a private, co-educational college.

