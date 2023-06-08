Guthrie awards grant to support area families

Pictured from left to right are Dr. Ed Sabanegh, President & CEO, The Guthrie Clinic/Community Benefit Committee Member; Heather McNett, Executive Director, Supporting Area Families Everyday; John Petrov, EVP/Chief Caregiver Officer/Community Benefit Committee Member; Guiliana Kissel, Chief of Staff/Community Benefit Committee Member.

 Photo provided

Recommended for you

Load comments