IT’S A NEW DAY GROUP OF A.A. meets Monday through Saturday at 8 a.m. in the Sayre Christian Church basement, 427 S. Keystone Ave., Sayre.

PRIMARY PURPOSE GROUP OF A.A. meets Monday through Saturday at noon at the Sayre Christian Church, 427 S. Keystone Ave., Sayre.

ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS has a 24-hour hotline, seven days a week. Is drinking causing problems in your life? We can help. Call toll-free at (607) 249-4276.

SURVIVORS GROUP BY THE BOOK MEETING (A.A.) meets Mondays at 7 p.m. at 700 S. Main St., Athens.

SURVIVORS GROUP (A.A.) meets Mondays at 8 p.m. at 700 S. Main St., Athens.

SATURDAY NIGHT SERENITY GROUP (A.A.) meets Saturday at 7 p.m. at the Red Door Café, 359 Broad St., Waverly.

