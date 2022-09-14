The 2023 Outstanding Young Women finalists from Athens and Sayre.
Macaria Benjamin is representing Athens Area High School, and is the daughter of Mitchell and Mary Brown.
A member of the National Honor Society and Rho Kappa, Macaria is a consistent honor roll achiever, and serves as Secretary of the History Club. She can be seen in the pool competing on her school’s swim team, with her specialty being the butterfly stroke; she was awarded “Flyer of the Year” as a junior,and also competed in districts during her sophomore and junior years in the 100-yard butterfly.
Participation in ASAG productions and in the school choir round out her high school activities. In her community, Macaria volunteers as a lifeguard and swim instructor, has donated her time to preparing houses for estate sales, and is a reliable babysitter for a family in need.
Her talents also extend to car repair, and for the Creative & Performing Arts portion of the program, Macaria will present a slideshow about her work with cars titled “Stay Motor-vated.”
She looks forward to attending the University of Pennsylvania, followed by working with the Peace Corps and ultimately opening her own automotive garage.
Representing Sayre Area High School is Maddison Belles, daughter of John and Cori Belles.
An honor roll achiever, Maddison has served as Vice President and Historian of her class during her high school career. She is a four-year member of her school’s volleyball team and is currently a team captain.
Maddison enjoys singing with county chorus and being on stage, and has not only performed lead roles during school musicals as a soprano but has also assisted as a co-director. In her
community, she has volunteered at chicken barbecues and has spent time serving Thanksgiving dinners at her church. Maddison’s vocal talent will be on display as she sings the “Stepsister’s Lament” from Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella to complete the Creative & Performing Arts portion of the program.
Upon graduation, she hopes to attend college to obtain a degree in counseling.
The daughter of Ms. Amanda Champion-Alexander and Mr. James Champion, Sarah Champion is representing Athens Area High School.
During her high school career, she has served as Vice President, Treasurer, and President of the student council, and is the secretary of her class. A consistent honor roll achiever, Sarah is also member of the National Honor Society and History Club.
She is a member of the Pat Haggerty competitive dance team, and captain of the marching band’s dance team and her cheerleading squad. She shares her love of dance with younger students as a teacher’s aide at her dance studio, and gives back to her community through participation in the Month of Meals with the Encounter Church.
A contemporary dance to “Earth Song” by Michael Jackson will complete Sarah’s Creative & Performing Arts portion of the program. She would like to attend Coastal Carolina University with the career goal of becoming a real estate agent.
Katherine Gorman is the daughter of Jamie and Kathy Gorman, and is representing Athens Area High School.
A member of Rho Kappa and the National Honor Society, Katherine is a regional, state and national medalist in the Science Olympiad. She has also served as a student coach for the Olympiad, as well as Fundraising Chair of the History Club.
As a Girl Scout ambassador, Katherine founded a computer science club for girls, and was awarded the Girl Scout Presidential Volunteer Service honor for various community service activities with her troop.
She participates in varsity track and field, and is a piano lounge performer at the local country club who has also been a private piano instructor and accompanist for chorus, band, and theater productions. Katherine will perform a piano solo of Francesco Parrino’s arrangement of “Mamma Mia” to complete the Creative & Performing Arts portion of the program. Although undecided on a college at this time, she is interested in the field of artificial intelligence engineering.
Joyanna Lynn is the daughter of Kevin and MaryBeth Lynn, and is homeschooled in the Sayre School District.
She is secretary of her local Venture Crew, a co-ed scouting program that focuses on high-adventure activities, first aid, and leadership training. Joyanna is also a member of her church’s Worship Team, and participates in school plays and musicals. She enjoys gardening, cooking, swing dancing, and drawing and painting.
In her community, Joyanna has volunteered with the Food Bank of the Southern Tier, and has been a helper at a local nursery.
Although undecided on a college at this time, she would like to pursue a career in the arts. She will recite a poem titled “Frank the Frog Collector” by Kevin Nesbitt to complete the Creative & Performing Arts portion of the program.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.