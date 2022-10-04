Valley Multiple Sclerosis Support Group: Meets monthly on the fourth Thursday of each month. We are meeting at the Waverly First Baptist Church at 25 Tioga St in Waverly. Meeting starts at 6 p.m. runs until 8 p.m. Please call for any questions, Pam at 570-423-1712.
Winter Hours at the Bradford County Library: Will begin Monday, Oct. 3. Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The library will be closed Monday, Oct. 10, for Columbus Day and Friday, Oct. 21, for staff training.
Waverly Playgroup: Will meet on Thursdays from 9 to 10:30 a.m. beginning Oct. 6 to Nov. 17 at Valley Presbyterian Church located at 459 Park Ave. in Waverly. Young children and their families are invited to attend this child/parent playgroup facilitated by Tioga County Family Resource Center staff. Enter through the main office door where the ramp is located in the back of the building. Contact Joan Schultz at 607-213-1235 or email jes49@cornell.edu for more information.
The Music Club at the Sayre Christian Church, 427 S. Keystone Avenue, Sayre meets every Monday from 6 to 7:30 p.m. All levels of experience are welcome as well as other stringed instruments, and voices. Children are welcome with adult supervision. The Music Club format is learning music by playing (and singing) together. A parking lot is available across from the church on S. Keystone Ave. Enter at side entrance on Lincoln Street. Call 570-888-2683 for more information.
