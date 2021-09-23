FREE TAKEOUT COMMUNITY FELLOWSHIP DINNER will be held Thursday, Sept. 23 from 4:30-6 p.m. at Valley United Presbyterian Church, 459 Park Ave., Waverly. Meal includes chicken patty sandwiches, fruit cups or applesauce, brownies or cookies. Takeout only. Meals will be distributed according to the number of people in the car. Seconds will be available starting at 5:15 p.m., depending on available supply. All are welcome.

THE SALVATION ARMY, 314 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre, continues to offer free breakfast and food bag every Tuesday and Friday morning from 9-10 a.m.

IT’S A NEW DAY GROUP OF A.A. meets Monday through Saturday at 8 a.m. in the Sayre Christian Church basement, 427 S. Keystone Ave., Sayre.

PRIMARY PURPOSE GROUP OF A.A. meets Monday through Saturday at noon at the Sayre Christian Church, 427 S. Keystone Ave., Sayre.

