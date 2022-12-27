Sayre Public Library’s Weekly Story Times continue at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday’s in the month of December! Families are invited to come meet Miss Gwen, our new Youth Services Librarian, and to enjoy stories, songs, and activities. We will be reading books and doing crafts related to our weekly topic!
Area quilter Cindy Holdridge will be visiting on Thursday, Dec. 29 at 10:30 a.m. to talk about her forty years of quilt-making. She will be showing both antique quilts and quilts of her own creation which showcase the country’s history.
On Thursday Dec. 29 at 4 p.m., Teens and Tweens are invited to Drop In to the library to hang out, eat some snacks, and share thoughts and ideas about what they would like to see at the library! We’ll also have some LEGO building challenges ready for those who would like to test out their skills at our new LEGO table.
Sayre Public Library also offers One-on-one Tech Time weekly on Friday’s at 10 a.m. Bring your laptop, tablet, or smartphone and your questions and we will try to help you out!
Please note that Sayre Public Library will be closed on Dec. 31 and Jan. 2 for the New Year holiday.
Sayre Public Library, along with the eight other libraries in the Bradford County Library System, is now offering checkout of T-Mobile/Franklin T9 Mobile Wi-Fi Hotspots.
Wi-Fi Hotspots are checked out for 30 days and an agreement must be signed prior to checkout. For more information contact the library at 570-888-2256 or stop by the circulation desk.
As you gather up your decorations for the holiday season this year, remember Sayre Public Library for those new and gently used decorations that you no longer wish to hold on to. We collect new and gently used decorations for all holidays (Christmas, Halloween, Fourth of July, etc.) for our Holiday Decoration Sale fundraiser, to be held Summer 2023. We accept all types of indoor and outdoor holiday decorations except for artificial Christmas trees. Donated decorations may be dropped off at the circulation desk during library hours.
Sayre Public Library is open for service Monday’s, Wednesday’s, and Friday’s 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday’s and Thursday’s 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., and Saturday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
We are located at 122 South Elmer Avenue, Sayre, PA 18840. Like our page on Facebook to receive updated notices on events and happenings at the library. We may be reached at (570)888-2256 with any questions.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.