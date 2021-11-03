Local Eco-Hero award presented by UUCAS

WAVERLY – Project Grow president Janelle Daddona has been awarded the Local Eco-Hero award by the Unitarian Universalist Church of Athens and Sheshequin.
This award is part a nationwide program of the UU Ministry for Earth, acknowledging the contributions of an individual “who has done outstanding, dedicated work to build a just and sustainable Earth.”
The award was voted unanimously by the UUCAS board and presented by UUCAS president Katie Replogle at the annual Project Grow gratitude gathering at Waverly Glen.
The Award honors Janelle “for outstanding commitment to Food Justice, sustainable gardening, sharing her joy and passion through educating and inspiring others and dedication to the care and celebration of Earth.”
Janelle began volunteering with Project Grow in the early spring of 2014, was asked to join the board soon after and has served as the board chair since October 2016.
In addition to leading the non-profit through these challenging times, she has been the director of the youth training initiative, teaching gardening job skills to local teens. She also helped to co-found the Mad Kitchen afterschool cooking program with Terry Johnston.
She continues to work with the after-school Garden Club REACH program at Waverly schools. Janelle has also overseen the organization of the plant sale fundraiser and volunteer coordination annually to provide heirloom varieties for the local community to grow in their own gardens.
She has secured annual grants for all programming, including the kitchen club and youth program as well as funding for purchase of tools for the gardens.
The Eco-Hero awards are part of UUCAS work as a Green Sanctuary, a commitment of UUCAS since 2011 to “affirm our congregation’s commitment to continue growing in awareness and action to honor and protect the interdependent web of existence of which we are a part.”
Past recipients have included Destiny Kinal, Aileen McEvoy, Katie Replogle and John and Carol Doscher. UUCAS is a founding partner of Project Grow and continues to support their work in the Valley.
The mission of Project Grow is “Cultivating opportunity, education, and inspiration in our community to value, access, and grow healthy food.”
