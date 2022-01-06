The Waverly Free Library is beginning its first Winter Reading Program next week. Come to the library during open hours, get the information and take home a book! And it’s not just for kids – we have programs for teens and adults as well.
Today’s Toddler Storytime and next Tuesday’s Storytime with Miss Becky will be virtual, starting at 10:15 a.m. Go to our Facebook page to find the livestream. Take-home craft kits are available after each Storytime session.
The library will hold its Annual Meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 12, starting at 6 p.m., followed by the regular bi-monthly meeting of the Board of Trustees. The meetings are open to the public, and to vote in the Annual Meeting, Village of Waverly residents must be paying library members.
Keep an eye out for our annual Fund Drive. Your generous donations make it possible to purchase materials and continue programming, which are critical keys to the library’s success. We couldn’t do it without you, and we appreciate everything you do to help us get better.
Library hours will be Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Patrons can come in any time for browsing and computer use, which are still limited to 30-minute sessions once a day.
As per the governor’s mandate, masks are required at all times and must be solid masks worn over the mouth and nose. Please note that the bathrooms are not available for public use.
Curbside pickup service is still available any time during our open hours. Please continue to call ahead to schedule curbside pickups, so we can have your materials ready for you.
The Waverly Free Library is located at 18 Elizabeth St., Waverly. You can reach us at (607) 565-9341.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.