Athens Senior Citizens Club newsletter

The Athens Senior Citizens Club enjoyed a dish to pass luncheon Jan. 11, 2023 at the Airport Community Center Hall. Our president Ted Benjamin said grace before we ate. We had 20 members and 2 guest; Marsha McCormick and Frankie Avedisian.
Ted called the meeting to order at 1 p.m. We celebrated January Birthdays Virginia Malone (11), Marsha McCormick (18), Norma Moore (27) and Donna Cole (30). We are collecting 2023 dues.
Door prizes were carnations won by Yvonne Cornell, Patty Benjamin and Frank Malone. 50-50 prizes went to Roselyn Jarvis and Ellen Selle.
Ginny reminded us the Valley Chorus Spring Concert practices begin Jan. 23, Monday night at 6:30 p.m.. We will practice every Monday night in Kevin Doherty’s music room at Waverly High School, park behind the school.
Marsha McCormick presented our 2023 Installation of Officers: President, Ted Benjamin; Vice President, Burt Cole; Secretary/Treasurer, Virginia Malone; Membership Lady, Patty Benjamin, Card Lady, Ellen Selle; Greeters, Tina Gabrial and Sylvia Fuller; Chaplain, Ted Benjamin.
Pastor Tim Butcher from Athens Wesleyan Church preformed the Memorial service in honor of our departed members Kenneth King, Larry Turner and Audrey Teeter. This service was beautiful. We all said the Lord’s Prayer.
Lastly we enjoyed the country music sang by Frankie with her guitar. She did many songs including Country Roads, Good Morning Jesus, Looking at Country, Ashes of Love, Blackboard of my Heart, Folsom Prison Blues, Help me make it through the night and If There’s a phone in Heaven put my Mom on the Line . We will have her back again.
Our next luncheon will be to celebrate Valentine’s Day February 8 at noon at Chinese Fortune Buffet in Athens. New members welcome.
Ted closed in prayer remembering our seniors who could not be present.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.