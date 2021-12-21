Williams

Born to Krista and Derek Williams of Gillett, a son, Porter Eldred, on Nov. 22, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Serafino

Born to Jennifer and Daniel Serafino of Wysox, a daughter, Isabella Catalina, on Nov. 22, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Elsbree

Born to Valerie and Elliot Elsbree of Sayre, a son, Everett James, on Nov. 23, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Brockoff

Born to Trisha and Tyler Brockoff of Waverly, N.Y., a son, Logan Wade, on Nov. 23, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Kishore

Born to Renata and Suvujpaul Kishore of Sayre, a son, Aaryn Hayden, on Nov. 24, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Clark

Born to Monica and David Clark of Sayre, a son, Ryker William, on Nov. 25, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Roycraft/Cleary

Born to Judy Roycraft and Ryan Cleary of Candor, N.Y., a daughter, Juliana Ryann, on Nov. 26, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Morley

Born to Jessica and Scotty Morley Jr. of Athens, a son, Axel Koi, on Nov. 26, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Ritz/Smith

Born to Martie Ritz and Evan Smith of Little Meadows, a son, Beau David, on Nov. 28, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Gusler/Klishevich

Born to Amy Gusler and Nicholas Klishevich of East Smithfield, a son, Nicholas Alexander Jr., on Nov. 29, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Fassett

Born to Mikayla and Devin Fassett of New Albany, a daughter, Natalie Aleene, on Nov. 29, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Kerr/Stryker

Born to Ashley Kerr and Justin Stryker of Troy, a son, Jenson Kerry, on Nov. 30, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Neilson/Kaufman

Born to Jensen Neilson and Dustin Kaufman of Wilmot, Pa., a son, Kohen Jesse, on Dec. 1, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Hall

Born to Samantha and Todd Hall of Athens, a son, Peyton, on Dec. 1, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Blackburn

Born to Clarissa and Matt Blackburn of Columbia Cross Roads, a son, Ty Larue, on Dec. 2, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

