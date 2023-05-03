OWEGO — The Tioga County Public Health Department on Monday warned residents of a drug overdose spike that occurred over the weekend and killed two people.
“While it is unknown if the overdoses are related, the public is warned about the possibility of a substance laced with a potent opioid in our area,” health officials stated. “It is noted that there have been additional overdose deaths in our region over the last several days.”
Health officials added that overdose deaths often involve fentanyl, which is a synthetic opioid that is 50 times stronger than heroin, and can sometimes be laced into other substances.
The department recommended that family members, caregivers, and people who spend time with those who have a substance use disorder know the signs of an opioid overdose, which include:
Cold, clammy skin
Difficulty waking or speaking
Slow or no heart rate
Slow or no breathing
Limp body
Pinpoint pupils
Gurgling or choking sounds
Blue or purplish lips or fingernails.
Shawn Nalepa, Captain of Operations at Tioga County Sheriff’s Office, also reminded the public to call 911 if these symptoms of an overdose are present.
“An opioid overdose can be reversed by using the medication Narcan, also known as Naloxone, when administered in time,” health officials said. “Due to Tioga County’s large geographic make up, first responders may not make it to a scene in time to reverse an overdose. Keeping Narcan on hand can greatly increase the chance of survival should an opioid overdose be occurring. Narcan is not addictive and does not cause harm if administered during another medical emergency.”
Additionally, Narcan nasal spray is free and available through the following agencies in Tioga County:
Tioga County Public Health, 1062 State Route 38, Owego, NY 13827 — 607-687-8612
Tioga County Mental Hygiene, 1062 State Route 38, Owego, NY 13827 — 607-687-0200
CASA-Trinity, 72 North Ave., Owego, NY 13827 — 607-223-4066.
