Waverly Free Library
Waverly Free Library is excited to announce its upcoming events!
Autumn is in full swing, and that means our current reading program is off to a fantastic start. Fall Reading packets are available at the library for pick up. Ask us about earning tokens towards our book vending machine for kids and teens!
We are introducing our newest program “Babies & Books.” This is a weekly program held on Thursdays at 10 a.m. It is a modified version of Toddler Time with more focus on music and movement. Toddler Time has moved to a slightly new time slot. It is now held weekly on Thursdays beginning at 10:30 a.m. We plan to continue the format as usual with shorter books, music, and group play.
Story Time is back at its new day and time! This is held weekly on Thursdays beginning at 11:15 a.m. Join us for more stories, songs, sign language, and crafts! The theme for this upcoming week at our story time events is “Bears and Hibernation!” Local author, Maureen Wright, will join us for a special story time on Saturday, Nov. 5 at 10:30 a.m.
November is National Novel Writing Month (NaNoWriMo). We will be hosting NaNoWriMo
Write-Ins on Fridays, Nov. 4, Nov. 11,, and Nov. 18 at 11 a.m. Join other local writers for a wordsprint or novel writing discussion.
Kids Craft Night will be on Nov. 8 at 5 p.m. We will be creating Thanksgiving projects.
Did you know that with a Waverly Free Library card, you can access a wide collection of books on the Libby app? If you are unfamiliar with the app and how it works, please give us a call or stop by the library for more information. We are located at 18 Elizabeth Street, Waverly, NY 14892. (607) 565-9341.
Spalding Memorial Library
The Library will be CLOSED on Nov. 11 to observe Veterans Day. We will reopen on Nov. 12 at 9 a.m.
Drop in on Wednesday, Nov. 9 from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. to make fork painted turkeys and other Thanksgiving crafts!
Whether you are 10 or 110 join us on Wednesday the 9th for Gaming Club! Bring a deck of cards or a board game that you enjoy and share it with the group! We look forward to seeing you from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on the 9th!
Facebook Live Storytime will be held on Thursday, Nov. 10 at 10 a.m. Ms. Jess will livestream stories and songs on the Spalding Memorial Library Facebook Page. This week we will read stories about scarecrows.
It’s that time again! Pencil in Nov. 26, 2022! Spalding Memorial Library announces the release of vendor applications for the 8th annual Christmas Market! Food Trucks Welcome!
Deadline to apply Nov. 14! Email mcampbell@spaldinglibrary.org for an application or pick one up at the Library! Questions, Call 570-888-7117!
