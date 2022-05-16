ATHENS — Kids’ Crafts will be held on Tuesday, May 17. Drop in from 3-4:30 p.m. to make fork-painted tulips. All ages are invited.
On Thursday, May 19 at 10 a.m., Ms. Jess will livestream stories and songs on the Spalding Memorial Library Facebook page. This week we will read stories about farms.
Grab and Go Storytime Bags are available at the library while supplies last. Each bag contains all of the storytime crafts for the month. Call the library at 570-888-7117 to reserve a bag for your child, or stop in to pick one up today!
Join us for storytime at the library on Friday, May 20 at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. We will read stories about farms, sing songs, and make a craft. We will also play with blocks after the 11 a.m. storytime. No registration is required, and all ages are invited.
Join us for Girls Night Out on Thursday, May 26 at the Sayre Theatre to watch Downton Abbey: A New Era! Tickets can be purchased for $15 at the Spalding Memorial Library and include admission, a small drink, and a small popcorn. We invite you to arrive at 6:15 p.m. to try your hand at winning themed door prizes and raffle baskets! Walk the red carpet in your best dress and fancy hats! Viewing starts at 7 p.m. If you have any questions, call the library at 570-888-7117!
The Spalding Memorial Library and eight other libraries of Bradford County have T-Mobile / Franklin T9 Mobile Hotspots available through Emergency Connectivity Grant funding until June 30, 2022. To be eligible you must certify that you do not otherwise have access to sufficient broadband Internet and that if you are borrowing a Wi-Fi hotspot, you certify that you are not receiving benefits under the federal Emergency Broadband Benefit (EBB) program. Please contact the Library if you have any questions.
