ROME – North Rome Christian School is accepting kindergarten registrations for the 2022-2023 school year, and will be holding a preview day on Tuesday, Feb. 22 from 9 to 11 a.m.
According to a press release sent out by the school, this preview day will be a time “where children can experience a ‘mini day’ while parents meet the teacher and administration, see the curriculum and ask questions.”
Celebrating its 39th year in Christian education, NRCS offers an interdenominational Christ-centered alternative to public schooling.
The press release notes that NRCS provides an all-day kindergarten program that follows a Christian curriculum, emphasizing the Bible, reading, math, social studies, science, writing, motor skills, art, and music.
The school aims for a 12-to-one student-to-teacher ratio, which allows students to receive individualized attention.
According to the press release, NRCS is an independent, parent-owned and -operated K-12 school where parents serve on the school board, help with activities, participate in extracurricular programs, and support the school in a variety of other ways.
The school utilizes facilities at North Rome Wesleyan Church on North Rome Road in Rome. Bussing is provided for students residing in Athens, Northeast Bradford, Sayre, Towanda and Wyalusing school districts. Carpools are organized by families throughout other areas of Pennsylvania and New York.
The press release states that “staff and administration of NRCS strongly believe that a child should be developmentally ready before starting school.”
“If parents have concerns as to their child’s readiness,” the release continues, “the school is able to administer a development readiness test to assist parents in their decision.”
To register a child for kindergarten at NRCS, call 570-247-2800.
