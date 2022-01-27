For the third year in a row — and the tenth time in the last 13 years — the Grove City College chapter of Society of Physics has been recognized for its excellence as a top student-led physical sciences organization.
Sayre High School graduate Keith Dabroski is president of the chapter.
The designation is given to fewer than 15 percent of all SPS chapters at colleges and universities in the United States and internationally.
“Although many activities had to be adapted … and our outreach activity bringing children onto campus had to be canceled due to COVID, we still had many excellent activities,” physics professor and chapter advisor DJ Wagner said.
Wagner touched on some of those activities.
“On campus, in addition to regular meetings — such as the one in which we blow up pumpkins on the Quad and social activities — we hosted retired professor Richard A. Leo giving a presentation about the Manhattan Project over Homecoming weekend,” Wagner said. “The event was live streamed to alumni. (Historian Alden) MacKenzie and chapter President Keith Dabroski compiled descriptions and photographs of those activities into a quality chapter report, resulting in our tenth Outstanding Chapter Award since 2008.”
The College’s SPS chapter is also active in the community.
In addition to holding an annual Physics Day that traditionally brings local schoolchildren to campus for fun and informative activities demonstrating physics, the group helps local residents with yard work and other tasks through its Rent-a-Student fundraiser.
Chapters are evaluated on their level of interaction with the campus community, the professional physics community, the public and with SPS national programs. The Outstanding Chapter Award recognizes high levels of outreach as well as unique approaches to fulfilling the mission of SPS to help students transform themselves into contributing members of the professional community.
The Society of Physics Students is a professional association designed for students and membership is open to anyone interested in physics and related fields. SPS operates within the American Institute of Physics, an umbrella organization for professional physical science societies.
