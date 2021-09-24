On Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, the Athens Senior Citizens Club met at the Airport Seniors Community Center Hall for their luncheon meeting. There were 18 members present and four guests. Anita and Bob Whipple and Norma Moore joined the group. Cherrie Foster was the other guest.
Ginny Malone gave the invocation and we enjoyed our dish-to-pass meal with a variety of desserts.
President Ted Benjamin opened the meeting at 1 p.m. with the Lord’s Prayer.
Secretary/Treasurer Ginny Malone gave the August meeting report and it was approved and accepted. We discussed future meeting placed and agreed to stay at the Airport Seniors Community Hall until COVID is more under control.
Ted will check into a catered turkey dinner from Ted Clark’s for the Nov. 10 meeting.
Ted reminded our country music lovers that Dean Goble on fiddle and his band will be performing on Tuesday, Sept. 21 from 5-8 p.m. at The Country Shop, next to the laundromat, on Chemung Street, Waverly. This is a free concert outside; bring lawn chairs. Dean’s band will be at the Sayre VFW on Friday, Sept. 24 in the large side room from 6-10 p.m., with a cover charge.
Members celebrating birthdays this month are Larry Turner (Sept. 4), Lucille Chrispell (Sept. 14) and Nancy Smith (Sept. 17).
Door prize winners were Lucille Chrispell, Sandra Keener and Roselyn Jarvis. The 50/50 winners were Nancy Smith and Ginny Malone.
The Oct. 13 luncheon will be held at noon at the Aiport Seniors Community Hall. Please bring a dish to pass, own table service and beverage.
Ted closed the meeting at 1:30 p.m. with everyone singing “God Bless America.” We pray for our missing seniors and God bless you until we meet again.
