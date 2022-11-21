Waverly Free Library
Waverly Free Library is excited to announce its upcoming events!
We will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 24 and Friday, Nov. 25 for the Thanksgiving holiday.
Babies & Books, Toddler Time, and Story Time for this week only will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 23 rather than Thursday.
We are hoping to grow our newest program “Babies & Books.” This is a weekly program held on Thursday’s at 10 a.m. It is a modified version of Toddler Time with more focus on music and movement.
Toddler Time has moved to a slightly new time slot. It is now held weekly on Thursday’s beginning at 10:30 a.m. We plan to continue the format as usual with shorter books, music, and group play.
Story Time is back at its new day and time! This is held weekly on Thursday’s beginning at 11:15 a.m. Join us for more stories, songs, sign language, and crafts!
The theme for this upcoming week at our story time events is “Thanksgiving!”
Fall Reading ends on Nov. 30. Packets are still available at the library for pick up. Ask us about earning tokens towards our book vending machine for kids and teens!
November is National Novel Writing Month (NaNoWriMo). We will be hosting our final NaNoWriMo Write-In on Friday, Nov. 18 at 11 a.m. Join other local writers for a wordsprint or novel writing discussion.
Family Gaming Club will be on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. We have several board games available for play, or you may bring your own.
Teen and Adult Art Club will be on Saturday, Nov. 26, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The project for this month will be squeegee art. We recommend you bring an art shirt or apron, as we will be working with acrylic paint.
The Waverly Free Library Writing Club is working on poetry. The next meeting will be held at the library on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. The club is open to everyone of all ages. The club is designed to exchange ideas, learn more about poetry, meet fellow writers, and ultimately have fun. The club leader is Pat Miran, who has an online blog entitled 2talkhorses.com. The upcoming meeting will consist of sharing poems written during the month, favorite poems people wish to share, and learning poetry forms. We will briefly review the information covered last month; analyzing further how to write a Villanelle and Kyrielle poem. Then we will move on to a new poetry form called Limerick.
Did you know that with a Waverly Free Library card, you can access a wide collection of books on the Libby app? If you are unfamiliar with the app and how it works, please give us a call or stop by the library for more information. We are located at 18 Elizabeth Street, Waverly, NY 14892. (607) 565-9341.
Spalding Memorial Library News
The Library will be closed on Nov. 24 and Nov. 25 to be with our families during Thanksgiving.
The Library will reopen on Saturday, Nov. 26 at 9 a.m.
On Tuesday’s from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., the Threads group meets. This is a group open to all ages wishing to explore knitting, crocheting, and other crafts. Members usually come with individual projects to work on and share with the group. Advice is often given on different techniques. Those wishing to learn a new skill are welcome to come in for help! We hope to see you there!
Whether you are 10 or 110 join us on Wednesday, Nov. 23 for Gaming Club! Bring a deck of cards or a board game that you enjoy and share it with the group! We look forward to seeing you from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on the 23rd!
Hohoho!! Join us for our 8th Annual Christmas Market on the beautiful grounds of Spalding
Memorial Library on the 26th of November from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Take your chance to browse the various vendors selling gourd art, Christmas Décor, Barnboard Art, and More! Children of all ages are invited to stop inside the library during our Christmas Market event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. to make Christmas tree ornaments for the library Christmas tree and their tree at home, too! We will make sparkly snowflakes, beaded Christmas trees, and jingle bell wreaths! Make sure you chose a tag from the Angel Tree and come support our local vendors on Small Business Saturday! Hope to see you there! Don’t forget to tell Santa what you want for Christmas!
Design and paint your own holiday gnome at Laura’s next painting class! Dec. 3 at 11 a.m.! Registration Required, $5 per person. Call 570-888-7117 for more information!
