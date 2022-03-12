Snow this morning will give way to lingering snow showers this afternoon. High 24F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
ELMIRA — The Eta Sigma Chapter of Beta Beta Beta National Biological Honor Society held student inductions recently. Beta Beta Beta (TriBeta) has three major objectives: to promote scholarship in the biological sciences; to promote the dissemination of biological knowledge; and to encourage research.
Madison Phillips of Candor, N.Y. met the associate requirements.
Christian Zwierlein of Waverly, N.Y. met the associate requirements.
ABOUT ELMIRA COLLEGE
Founded in 1855, Elmira College is a private, residential, liberal arts college offering 25-plus majors, an honors program, 17 academic societies, and 16 Division III varsity teams.
Located in the Southern Finger Lakes Region of New York, Elmira’s undergraduate and graduate student population hails from more than 20 states and nine countries. Elmira is a Phi Beta Kappa College and has been ranked a top college, nationally, for student internships. Proud of its history and tradition, the College is committed to the ideals of community service, and intellectual and individual growth.
