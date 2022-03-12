ELMIRA — The Eta Sigma Chapter of Beta Beta Beta National Biological Honor Society held student inductions recently. Beta Beta Beta (TriBeta) has three major objectives: to promote scholarship in the biological sciences; to promote the dissemination of biological knowledge; and to encourage research.

Madison Phillips of Candor, N.Y. met the associate requirements.

Christian Zwierlein of Waverly, N.Y. met the associate requirements.

