The Athens Senior Citizens Club met Nov. 10, 2021 at the Airport Seniors Community Center Hall.
The catered meal from Ted Clark’s Busy Market was a complete turkey luncheon with turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, gravy, squash, cranberry sauce, rolls and butter and apple, pumpkin and blueberry pies for dessert.
We had 21 members and three guests. Mary and Gary Shangraw joined our group at this meeting. Our other guest was Pidge Cole and was our music entertainment.
We said the Lord’s Prayer and recited the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag and Larry Turner gave the blessing before we ate. We all enjoyed the holiday food and the dining music was beautiful.
Our President, Ted Benjamin, opened the meeting at 12:50, welcoming our new members.
Ginny gave the secretary’s and treasurer’s reports. All approved them. Our October birthdays were Audrey Teeter (Oct. 9), Helen McCloe (Oct. 19) and Janet Fortune (Oct. 20). Our November birthday was Mary Lou Keir (Nov. 17).
We recognized our attending veterans: Bill Wall, Jerry Leahy, Frank Malone and Ted Benjamin; and thanked all veterans for their service to our country.
Ginny gave us an update on the Valley Chorus presents “Do You Hear What I Hear?” Christmas Concert on Dec. 5, 2021 at 3 p.m. at the Waverly High School Auditorium. Pre-sale tickets are $8; at the door is $10; and children under 12, free with paying adult.
Door prize winners were Frank Malone, Bill Wall and Ginny Malone, 50-50 winners Gary and Mary Shangraw and the club thanks them for their donation.
Ted, Patty, Burt and Ginny relocated the club’s kitchen items to our new meeting place.
Our Dec. 8 Christmas luncheon at noon at Airport Senior Community Hall will be dish-to-pass. Please bring your own table service; coffee will be provided.
Ted closed the meeting at 1:15 p.m. We pray for our missing seniors that could not be with us. God bless you and hope to see you at our next luncheon. Special prayers for the Arlene Ogden family, with her passing Nov. 4, 2021. She will be greatly missed by her many friends in our group.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.