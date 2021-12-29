Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Aging announced that visitors to the State Capitol Main Rotunda during the holiday season can check out handmade ornaments hung on the holiday tree that were created by Pennsylvania seniors.
Older adults from more than 32 Senior Community Centers in 27 counties across the commonwealth submitted ornaments in response to an annual request by the department. The tree will remain in the rotunda until Jan. 10. The Towanda Senior Center was one of the Senior Community Centers that submitted holiday ornaments.
“Every year, the Department of Aging receives a tremendous number of ornaments from the senior centers with letters or cards thanking the department for inviting the seniors to make them,” Secretary of Aging Robert Torres said. “The seniors really get into the holiday spirit with their creativity and the work that they put into creating the ornaments. Each is unique and embodies the pride of being ‘made in PA’ along with the holiday tree that comes from a Pennsylvania tree farm every year. I would like to thank all of the seniors from across the commonwealth who devoted their time and talent in making the ornaments to support our holiday celebration.”
Individuals can get a closer look at the ornaments made by the older adults, as well as information about resources and programs for seniors, by visiting the Department of Aging’s Facebook page.
