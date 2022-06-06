ATHENS — Spalding Memorial Library recently announced news for the week of June 6.
There are “Oceans of Possibilities” at Spalding Memorial Library this summer. Register for our summer reading program by visiting www.spaldinglibrary.org and clicking on “Reading Programs” or stop in at the library to pick up a paper reading log. Log the time your child spends reading, completing activities, and attending library programs to earn free books and prizes. Children earn one point for each minute they spend reading. Each time they reach 100 points, they earn a free book. When they reach 500 points, they can choose a prize from the treasure chest and print a completion certificate, too. The program runs from June 1 through Aug. 31 and is open to children and teens from birth to age 18. For more information, call the library at 570-888-7117 and follow Spalding Memorial Library on Facebook.
On Tuesdays from 6 to 8 p.m., the threads group meets. This is a group open to all ages wishing to explore knitting, crocheting, and other crafts. Members usually come with individual projects to work on and share with the group. Advice is often given on different techniques. Those wishing to learn a new skill are welcome to come in for help.
Stop in at the library on Wednesday, June 8 for block building. All ages are invited.
On Thursday, June 9 at 10 a.m., Ms. Jess will livestream stories and songs on the Spalding Memorial Library Facebook Page. This week we will read stories about fish.
Grab and Go Storytime Bags are available at the library while supplies last. Each bag contains all of the storytime crafts for the month. Call the library at 570-888-7117 to reserve a bag for your child, or stop in to pick one up today.
The library will host a Petting Zoo on Friday, June 10. Stop in from 10 a.m. to noon to meet a variety of farm animals out in the library garden. In the event of rain, call the library or check our Facebook Page for updates.
The Spalding Memorial Library and eight other libraries of Bradford County have T-Mobile / Franklin T9 Mobile Hotspots available through Emergency Connectivity Grant funding until June 30, 2022. To be eligible you must certify that you do not otherwise have access to sufficient broadband Internet and that if you are borrowing a Wi-Fi hotspot, you certify that you are not receiving benefits under the federal Emergency Broadband Benefit (EBB) program. Please contact the Library if you have any questions.
