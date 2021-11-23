WAVERLY – TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) 646, Waverly, N.Y., had a busy month of October. The month started with an overall group gain, but the last three weeks showed overall losses. We hope to keep up the losses going into November.
Our biggest loser of the month was Nancy. She received a reward for her winning efforts.
Each week our two best losers take home a sunshine basket filled with quarters and food donated by the members. Our sunshine ladies for October were Hazel, Lena, Cara, Sally, Nancy, Rosemary, Diane, and Tammy.
We encourage our members to keep a weekly food diary. Scientific research shows that keeping track of everything you eat aids greatly with weight loss. Each week we draw one chart for free dues at our next meeting and one additional winner at the end of the month. Winners for October were Diane, Rosemary, Carol, and Dolores. Kathy won our monthly food diary drawing.
Each week members contribute a small amount to our Ha Ha can before weighing in. If their name is drawn for that week and they had a loss, they win the contents of the can. If they did not lose, the club politely says “Ha Ha” and the funds carry over for next week’s potential winner. Unfortunately, we had no lucky winners in October, so we have a very profitable Ha Ha can carrying over to November!
Each week the club has a 50/50 drawing with half going to the club and the other half going to a lucky winner. Winners in October were Beth, Cara and Tammy won twice.
At the end of each month, we draw a lucky member to win the contents of our “Big Can.” Each week, if a member loses weight, they may contribute 25 cents to the Big Can in the hopes that their name will be drawn to win the contents of the whole can. Our lucky winner this month was Hazel.
Our club raises funds for our semi-annual banquets with a weekly No No food. We ask for a nickel for each day that you eat that food during the week. The No No foods (or drink) for October included butter/margarine, tortillas, orange juice and potato chips.
We always have one or two contests or challenges going to encourage our members. Our bingo contest is still ongoing until one member fills their card with weight losses. Our Ducky Dollars contest had a winner. Sue was awarded the secret amount in her sealed envelope as she was the last “loser” in our “duck pond.”
We also had a monthly team contest called Pounds For Pumpkins with four teams competing. At the end of the contest, we had a three-way tie! Using a tie-breaker, The Peter Peter Pumpkin Eater team was declared the winner. Team members included Sue, Lois, Diane, and Nancy.
During most meetings, a brief program is presented. Our October programs included: our monthly Chinese Auction; apple trivia, which was won by Dolores (while all members received a fresh apple for participating); One Sweet Day, A Sugar Content Demonstration; and Feeling “Gourd-geous” pumpkin exercises.
We were happy to have a new member join us. We hope that Barbara K. enjoys our club and benefits from the support we offer.
We would love to welcome other new members. We meet Monday mornings at the Waverly Methodist Church. Weigh-ins are from 8:20 to 9:10 a.m. with a meeting immediately following weigh-in. TOPS allows anyone to come and observe a meeting for FREE to see if it is a good fit for you. Residents of the Valley area are encouraged to call Beth (607) 565-2524 or Sue (570) 888-4244 or visit www.tops.org for more information.
TOPS Club Inc. was founded more than 70 years ago with thousands of chapters throughout the U.S. and Canada. It is a nonprofit weight-loss support group that offers an individual approach to weight loss and overall wellness. TOPS 646 Waverly was formed in 1977.
