Summer Story Times continue to take place in Howard Elmer Park on Wednesdays at 10 a.m.
This week’s theme is All About ABCs! We will have a blast learning about the alphabet through books, a giant wooden ABC floor puzzle, magnetic letters, and music! No reservations are needed! In the event of inclement weather, we will post alternative plans on Facebook and likely move the Story Time indoors.
Sayre Public Library is now featuring virtual Author Talks monthly, accessible via our website!
Join us Thursday Aug. 25 at 12 p.m. as we sit down in conversation with Liz Wiseman, New York Times Best Selling author, researcher, and executive adviser. Liz will talk about her latest book, Impact Players: How to Take the Lead, Play Bigger and Multiply Your Impact, and her other work.
In Impact Players, Liz asks the question, why do some people break through and make an impact while others get stuck going through the motions? In every organization, impact players are indispensable colleagues who can be counted on in critical situations and consistently receive high-profile assignments and new opportunities. Managers know who these top players are, understand their worth, and want more of them on their team, whether on center stage or behind the scenes.
Also on Thursday Aug. 25 at 5:30 p.m., there will be a simple sewing workshop with Peggy Cranmer. Try something new and join us at the library where we will be making a simple tote bag (great for carrying library books!) All materials will be provided at no cost.
Sayre Public Library also offers One-on-one Tech Time weekly on Fridays at 10 a.m. Bring your laptop, tablet, or smartphone and your questions and we will try to help you out!
On Tuesday, Aug. 30 at 5:30 p.m. we will be offering a Google Workspace 101 workshop. Does your business or organization make use of Google Workspace? Join us at the library on for a look at various Google Workspace features and how they can help you in your everyday operations including Google Workspace Admin Counsel, Google Domains, Google Drive, Gmail and more! Register ahead to let us know any specific things you would like addressed at this program! We cater the workshop to the needs of those present.
Sayre Public Library continues to add new materials to our collection. New fiction titles include: “Smells Like Tween Spirit,” by Laurie Gelman, “The Sweet Remnants of Summer,” by Alexander McCall Smith, and “Black Dog,” by Stuart Woods.
Sayre Public Library has re-established full service hours to the public. Patrons are able to access the library building for computer use and browsing books Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., and Saturday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Masks are available to all who enter and we encourage their use to prevent the transmission of COVID. Vestibule pick-up and curbside delivery of library materials continue to be available for those who wish to use these services.
We are located at 122 South Elmer Avenue, Sayre, PA 18840. Like our page on Facebook to receive updated notices on events and happenings at the library. We may be reached at (570)888-2256 with any questions.
